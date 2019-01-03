Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Durgin Park, a Faneuil Hall staple since 1827, will be closing on January 12.
Employees of the historic restaurant were notified about the decision to close Wednesday.
Michael Weinstein, CEO of Ark Restaurants, which owns Durgin Park, told WBZ the closing is inevitable as the restaurant is not profitable anymore.
Durgin Park is one of the oldest restaurants in the country and has a reputation for traditional Yankee cooking with “a side of sass from its sharp-tongued waitresses.”
I am seriously in anguished shock over this. Durgin Park is my favorite Boston restaurant — I go there every time I’m in town.
My parents used to take me here as a kid, and I’ve treated many of my friends and family to Durgin Park over the years.
So many happy memories.