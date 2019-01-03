  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMWheel of Fortune
    7:30 PMJeopardy!
    8:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    8:31 PMYoung Sheldon
    9:01 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Durgin Park, Faneuil Hall

BOSTON (CBS) – Durgin Park, a Faneuil Hall staple since 1827, will be closing on January 12.

Employees of the historic restaurant were notified about the decision to close Wednesday.

Michael Weinstein, CEO of Ark Restaurants, which owns Durgin Park, told WBZ the closing is inevitable as the restaurant is not profitable anymore.

Durgin Park is one of the oldest restaurants in the country and has a reputation for traditional Yankee cooking with “a side of sass from its sharp-tongued waitresses.”

Comments
  1. Alan Zeichick says:
    January 3, 2019 at 6:44 pm

    I am seriously in anguished shock over this. Durgin Park is my favorite Boston restaurant — I go there every time I’m in town.

    My parents used to take me here as a kid, and I’ve treated many of my friends and family to Durgin Park over the years.

    So many happy memories.

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s