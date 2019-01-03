CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — The man found with unresponsive with head trauma in a Cambridge park was identified and his death is being investigated as a homicide.

Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan and Cambridge Police made the announcement at a press conference Thursday afternoon.

The D.A. asked for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect or suspects involved in the death of Paul Wilson.

The 60-year-old man was found shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday at Danehy Park. He was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries where he later died.

Wilson lived nearby in Cambridge and frequented the paths often.

Ryan hopes a description of Wilson will help any witnesses come forward. Specifically, Wilson was six-foot-six-inches tall, he was wearing a red winter jacket, a hat, and shorts.

“We are asking anyone who may have been in the neighborhood of New Street or Danehy Park may have seen anything regardless of how inconsequential it may have seemed to them at the time at somewhere between 6:30 til 7o’clock to contact either the Middlesex District Attorney’s State Police Unit or the Cambridge Police Department,” Ryan said.

Investigators cannot say if the attack was random or not.

They also believe the attack happened shortly before a witness located Wilson and called 911.

Preliminary investigations show Wilson died as a result of blunt force trauma to the head. Robbery not considered a motive because multiple possessions were left on him, Ryan said.

There was a baseball bat found nearby but the D.A. stressed they do not know if it is connected to the homicide.

“I think people should certainly be exercising caution at this point. We do not information at this point that tells us whether this was random or in some way targeted,” Ryan said.

Cambridge Police have “significantly enhanced” patrol in that area, said Deputy Superintendent Steve DeMarco.

He added, “It’s a heavily traveled area, it’s a heavily recreationally used area, so for the amount of use, crime is very, very low in that area.”

An autopsy is being performed Thursday afternoon.

The Cambridge Police anonymous tipline can be reached at 617-349-3359.