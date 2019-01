BOSTON (CBS) – Longtime WBZ NewsRadio traffic reporter and actor Joe Stapleton has died.

The station said Stapleton died unexpectedly on Tuesday.

Stapleton had small roles in big movies filmed around Boston. A demo reel he posted to Facebook in November shows his appearances in “Spotlight,” “Manchester By The Sea” and “Mystic River.”

Several people who knew Stapleton shared their condolences on social media.

My thoughts are with the family of @WBZTraffic reporter Joe Stapleton who passed away today. Joe had a hearty laugh, big heart & was a pleasure to work with — Jacquelyn Goddard (@JacqueGoddard) January 2, 2019

Whether or not you realize it, I guarantee you've seen Joe on the big screen. He's also been reporting the traffic for a long, long time. Big loss.https://t.co/lsPCQRsHUI — Marshall Hook (@marshallhook) January 1, 2019