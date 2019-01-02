Filed Under:ancestry.com, DNA Test, Local TV, Worcester

WORCESTER (CBS) — A Florida man was able to track down his long-lost brother who lives in Worcester thanks to Ancestry.com, CBS12 reported.

Seventy-three-year-old Anthony Granito, of Loxahatchee, Florida, had always known he was adopted as a baby. His adoptive family never told him about his birth parents, though.

A DNA test in 2017 revealed Granito had a biological brother, John DiPietro, in Worcester. Granito’s family arranged a surprise meeting for the pair in December 2018.

“It’s the best thing that has ever happened, besides my kids being born,” Granito told CBS12. “We went to the house, took pictures, traded stories.”

Over the last 30 years, Granito tried to find any family multiple times, he even hired a private investigator. Now he suggests that anyone looking for answers “[goes] to Ancestry.com, or any of the DNA people. They can find everything, they did for me.”

CBS12 was with Granito when he Facetimed DiPietro Tuesday. “Like Anthony said, it was a hole in his heart for all those years knowing that there was someone else out there, but never had a chance. Because of technology, we’re able to make it happen,” DiPietro said.

Long-lost brothers Anthony Granito and John DiPietro facetime (Photo Via CBS12)

Granito also said he learned about four half-brothers and sisters in Maryland and Massachusetts.

