WORCESTER (CBS) — A Florida man was able to track down his long-lost brother who lives in Worcester thanks to Ancestry.com, CBS12 reported.

Seventy-three-year-old Anthony Granito, of Loxahatchee, Florida, had always known he was adopted as a baby. His adoptive family never told him about his birth parents, though.

A DNA test in 2017 revealed Granito had a biological brother, John DiPietro, in Worcester. Granito’s family arranged a surprise meeting for the pair in December 2018.

“It’s the best thing that has ever happened, besides my kids being born,” Granito told CBS12. “We went to the house, took pictures, traded stories.”

A surprise of a lifetime: A Loxahatchee grandfather meets the brother he never knew he had after 70 yrs apart, thx to a DNA test. In the vid, you see the moment he realizes the man in yellow sitting next to him at a restaurant isn’t a random stranger, it’s his brother! 🤣 @CBS12 pic.twitter.com/S68OVzTBOQ — Luli Ortiz (@LuliOrtizTV) January 2, 2019

Over the last 30 years, Granito tried to find any family multiple times, he even hired a private investigator. Now he suggests that anyone looking for answers “[goes] to Ancestry.com, or any of the DNA people. They can find everything, they did for me.”

CBS12 was with Granito when he Facetimed DiPietro Tuesday. “Like Anthony said, it was a hole in his heart for all those years knowing that there was someone else out there, but never had a chance. Because of technology, we’re able to make it happen,” DiPietro said.

Granito also said he learned about four half-brothers and sisters in Maryland and Massachusetts.