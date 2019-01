CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – A man who was found unresponsive with head trauma at a Cambridge park has died.

Police say the man in his 60s was found shortly after 7 p.m. at Danehy Park Wednesday night.

He was transported to an area hospital with life threatening injuries where he later died.

The death is being investigated by the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, Cambridge Police and Sate Police.

No other information has been released.