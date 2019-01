SOUTH BOSTON (CBS) – If there was ever a year to do the annual Polar Plunge in South Boston, this was it.

Hundreds of people lined up outside the L Street Bathhouse Tuesday morning to run into Boston Harbor on a warmer than usual New Year’s Day.

While others didn't even get their hair wet…this woman took the polar plunge seriously.. full on 50 freestyle. Kudos #LStreetBrownies pic.twitter.com/KsH1hcRWMT — Brad Tatum (@BradTatum) January 1, 2019

The air temperature was in the 50’s and the water temperature was in the low 40’s.

Last year, the air temperature was about zero degrees.