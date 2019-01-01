  • WBZ TVOn Air

BOSTON (CBS/AP) – President Donald Trump said he’d “love to run against” Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren in 2020.

Warren took the first major step toward launching a widely anticipated campaign for the presidency Monday when she officially formed an exploratory committee.

“We’ll see how she does, I wish her well. I hope she does well. I’d love to run against her,” the president told Fox News Monday night.

Trump has been lambasting Warren since his 2016 campaign, when he began derisively labeling her “Pocahontas” in a shot against her claims of Native American heritage.

Trump said Warren “did very badly in proving that she was of Indian heritage,” adding that her decision earlier this year to release a DNA analysis “didn’t work out too well.”

When asked if he thought Warren could win in 2020, Trump said, “Well, that I don’t know, you’d have to ask her psychiatrist.”

