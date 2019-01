BOSTON (CBS) – A man was killed in Dorchester, just hours after the start of the new year.

Boston Police say he was shot just after 3 a.m. on Johnston Road.

A witness told WBZ-TV the man was attending a New Year’s party and stepped outside. When he came back in, he had been shot. He was rushed to a hospital where he died.

His name has not been made public.

There have been no arrests.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.