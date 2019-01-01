PROVIDENCE, R.I. (CBS/AP) — Two fisherman have been reported missing after their boat took on water and sank near Block Island.
The Coast Guard says it received a distress call after the fishing boat Mistress capsized Tuesday morning off Block Island, Rhode Island.
The boat started taking on water near the nation’s first offshore wind farm.
A nearby fishing boat, Captain Bligh, got to the scene first and rescued one fisherman from a life boat. The crew reported that two fishermen were still missing.
A total of seven Coast Guard resources searched a 375-square nautical mile area. Low visibility and poor weather hampered initial searches, but once visibility improved the search expanded.
The Mistress docks in Point Judith, Rhode Island.
