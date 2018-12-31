BOSTON (Hoodline) – Interested in getting intel on the newest businesses to open in Boston? From a Dominican takeout eatery to a cooking lessons spot, read on for the newest businesses to open near you.

100% Delicias Express

656-660 Centre St., Jamaica Plain

Photo: REMI C./Yelp

100% Delicias Express is a Dominican spot, offering empanadas and more.

At this takeout joint, owner Civelis Marte has included two of her favorite foods on the menu: mofongo (a dish with mashed plantains) and cativia (yucca patties), according to Jamaica Plain News. Also, you can find rotisserie chickens and grilled seafood and meats, which come with tostones. (Check out this spot’s offerings here.)

With 4.5 stars out of three reviews, it’s getting positive attention.

Yelper Remi C., who was the first to review it on Dec. 2, said, “Their pork mofongo brought tears to our eyes. … Smells glorious! With mouths watering, we opened up the container a few minutes later at home and holy amazing delicious juicy mofongo! It was moist, not fatty, with crispy pork cracklings, fantastic flavor and not too salty. I can’t stress enough how glorious this was.”

Michael B. noted, “Delicious food from a family-run establishment. My new favorite place to grab a quick, hearty lunch of rice and beans with stewed beef or oxtail and salad.”

It hasn’t posted its hours online yet.

Mainely Burgers

133 Guest St., Brighton

Photo: KAREN Y./Yelp

Mainely Burgers is a spot to score burgers and more.

As the name implies, burgers are the star of show at this spot, and you can choose beef, chicken or veggie. Try the Coop with pickled red onions, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and spicy Thai mayo (it’s topped with a fried egg). Other offerings include hot dogs, salads and sides like Brussels sprouts and truffle fries. Complement your meal with a Maine Root soda. (Check out the menu here.)

This spot is on its way to developing a local fan base with 4.5 stars out of three Yelp reviews.

David D., who was among the first to review it on Dec. 17, wrote, “Everything was tasty—burgers, chicken sandwiches and even the side vegetables are top notch. I’m holding off until after the holidays to try a shake, but you shouldn’t: they look delicious. Highly recommend this place. Playful mural and other fun Maine-themed touches throughout the restaurant. Plenty of seats and they move people quickly through the line.”

Stevie B. added, “Ordered up the the Beast beef burger with sauteed onions, bacon, pickles, Cheddar cheese and barbecue sauce, with an order of fries on the side—wondrous! Get some!”

Hungry? Mainely Burgers is open from 11 a.m.–9 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on Thursday, 11 a.m.–11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and noon–8 p.m. on Sunday.

Tender Greens

100 Huntington Ave., Suite K006A, Back Bay

Photo: BEX M./Yelp

Tender Greens is a New American spot, offering salads and sandwiches.

With nearly 30 locations across the U.S., this fast-casual chain based in California offers build-your-own plates with a choice of protein like fried chicken, salmon or steak, plus greens and a side. Other menu items include chicken and falafel sandwiches, soups like roasted tomato, salads and desserts. Thirsty? Try this spot’s coffee, hand-crafted nonalcoholic beverages or beer and wine.

The new arrival has positive reviews thus far, with a four-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.

Sowmya P., who reviewed it on Dec. 27, wrote, “Fantastic food and customer service! I got the chicken sandwich, mashed potatoes and a delicious drink! A bit on the expensive side, but honestly worth it in quantity and quality.”

And Ryan M. added, “Delicious! I ordered the salt and pepper roasted chicken with Parmesan kale salad and seasonal vegetables. Loved every bite of it. Service was also friendly, and the portion was healthy, not huge.”

Check it out: Tender Greens is open from 7 a.m.–10 p.m. on weekdays, 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m.–9 p.m. on Sunday.

Selfup

460 Harrison Ave., South End

Selfup is a team building activity and personal chef spot, offering cooking classes and more.

At this spot, you can learn how to make truffles, Japanese sushi, homemade dumplings and more, all under the guidance of a Boston chef. Other activities offered include culinary team building for large groups and invite-a-chef to your own party. (Check out classes here.)

With five stars out of 13 reviews on Yelp, it’s getting rave attention from locals.

Karen C., who reviewed it on Nov. 11, said, “Learned how to make fresh pasta with Chef Celio. He is a wonderful and charming instructor who made the entire process look effortless. I booked this class for a date night, and it was a success! My boyfriend and I had so much fun.”

Marissa H. wrote, “I’ve never taken a cooking class before and was blown away over how fun this was and how easy it was to follow along. The Italian cooking class was about ten people, which was the perfect size.”

It’s open 24 hours a day, but by appointment only.