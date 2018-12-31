BOSTON (CBS/AP) – Massachusetts native Louis C.K. is under fire.

In newly leaked audio from his recent stand-up he appears to poke fun at the victims of the Parkland, Florida school shooting.

On the recording, C.K. says the students are “not interesting because you went to a high school where kids got shot.” He adds: “You didn’t get shot, you pushed some fat kid in the way.”

Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter was killed in the shooting, called C.K. “pathetic.”

Boston comedian Christine Hurley took the stage after C.K.’s unannounced performance in Saugus back in October. It was his first local appearance after apologizing for sexual misconduct in November of 2017.

“He’s already in a hole and he’s trying to get out I think he’s just digging a deeper hole,” said comedian Christine Hurley.

Hurley thinks he needs to tone down the shock humor. She’s skeptical about his comeback.

“I think everybody deserves a second chance, but I’ll be honest with you I don’t think that America is going to give him a chance,” said Hurley.

C.K. is also getting criticized for some of his new material, which makes fun of gender identity.

