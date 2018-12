REVERE (CBS) — A person was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Revere Saturday. Police responded to Pleasant Street around 2 a.m.

Mass. State Police confirmed they were assisting Revere Police with the investigation.

They are also investigating whether a stabbing victim who was being at Whidden Hospital in Everett is connected to the shooting in any way.

No other information is available at this time.