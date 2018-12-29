  • WBZ TV

BOSTON (CBS) – When Todd Bowles leads his team against the Patriots on Sunday at Gillette Stadium, it will reportedly be for the final time on the Jets sideline.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on Saturday that, as expected, the Jets plan to fire Bowles as the conclusion of the season. The Jets are currently 4-11.

Rapoport expects the Jets to show interest in fired Packers coach Mike McCarthy and Jim Caldwell, who was previously head coach of the Detroit Lions.

The Patriots and Jets play Sunday at 1 p.m.

