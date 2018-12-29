  • WBZ TV

BOSTON (CBS) – Just a little social media upkeep, or a sign of things to come? Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren sparked some speculation Saturday night on Twitter.

To start the night, Warren’s campaign Twitter handle was @elizabethforma. But later in the evening, the handle was changed to @ewarren.

Twitter Elizabeth Warrens Twitter Handle Change Sparks 2020 Speculation

Elizabeth Warren changed her campaign Twitter handle from @ElizabethForMA to @ewarren. (Twitter Screenshot)

Warren was re-elected to the Senate in November when she beat challenger Geoff Diehl. But there has been wide speculation that Warren could be eyeing a 2020 White House run.

“After Nov. 6, I will take a hard look at running for president,” Warren said in September.

Warren also has an official Senate Twitter handle, @SenWarren. That account remained unchanged.

The campaign office for Warren did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the change.

