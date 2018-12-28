  • WBZ TVOn Air

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Gamblers placed nearly $683,000 in wagers on professional sports during the first week of legalized sports betting in Rhode Island.

The Rhode Island Lottery released figures Friday for bets placed at Twin River Casino in Lincoln in November.

The casino became the first in New England to accept bets on professional sports Nov. 26, so the figures only encompass five days of betting.

The casino paid nearly $610,000 on winning bets. That leaves about $73,000 in revenue. The state gets 51 percent, after commissions and operating expenses are subtracted.

The lottery’s December figures, to be released in January, will include the first full month of sports betting and wagers placed at two casinos.

Sports betting launched at Twin River’s Tiverton Casino, near the state line with Massachusetts, in early December.

