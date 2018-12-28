BOSTON (CBS) — Once again, a Bruins forward may have to sit out the Winter Classic due to a suspension.

In 2016 it was Brad Marchand, who was forced to sit out Boston’s outdoor game against the Montreal Canadiens at Gillette Stadium after he was hit with a three-game suspension for clipping Mark Borowiecki of the Senators three days before the event.

This time around, it will likely be David Backes, who will have a hearing with the NHL’s Department of Player Safety on Friday for an illegal check to the head of Devils forward Blake Coleman during Thursday night’s 5-2 Boston loss.

This Backes hit to the head of Coleman is pretty bad. Will almost certainly be scrutinized by Player Safety. #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/ehDnz0yPlK — Colin Beswick (@CBeswick) December 28, 2018

Coleman stayed in the game and actually scored his second goal for New Jersey after the hit, which may help Backes’ cause. But the 34-year-old was slapped with a three-game suspension last March after he sent his shoulder to the head of Detroit forward Frans Nielsen, meaning Backes be considered a repeat offender at Friday’s hearing.

Chances are he won’t be lacing up his skates Saturday night in Buffalo, or New Year’s Day when the Bruins take the ice at Notre Dame Stadium against the Chicago Blackhawks.