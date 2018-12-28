BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts fire marshal’s office is reminding people to get rid of Christmas trees soon before they spark a fire.

“Whether your tradition is to put up your Christmas tree right after Thanksgiving or just before Christmas, trees should be taken down promptly, and disposed of properly,” said Deputy Fire Marshal Maribel Fournier. “Even a well-watered tree quickly dries out and becomes a danger.”

The fire marshal’s office suggested residents take advantage of community pick-up days and recycling programs. The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection has information on its website on Christmas tree recycling.

Some farms accept bare trees and wreaths to give goats something to eat.

As a reminder, the fire marshal provided examples of fires in recent years that involved dried out Christmas trees. In once case, a fire started in Barre when a resident was burning their Christmas tree outside their home, and winds pushed flames to a shed.

In some cases, discarded Christmas trees can be targets for arsonists, Fournier said. In 2015, someone intentionally lit a tree on fire on the side of a Somerville road.

For more information on Christmas tree disposal visit the fire marshal’s website.