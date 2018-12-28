BOSTON (CBS) – City leaders laid out safety plans during a Friday press conference as Boston prepares to hold its annual First Night festivities, saying there are not currently any credible threats against the event.

“First Night is an important tradition in the City of Boston,” said Boston Mayor Marty Walsh.

Walsh urged visitors to dress warmly with temperatures expected to be cold Monday into Tuesday. All First Night activities take place outdoors.

The grand procession begins at 6 p.m. Monday night in Copley Square along Boylston Street. Fireworks will take place over Boston Common.

There will be two New Year’s countdowns taking place at midnight. One will happen along the waterfront with a fireworks display over Boston Harbor. There will also be music and fireworks over Boston Common.

T service will be free after 8 p.m. Monday. Trains will operate on rush hour schedule from 3 p.m.-2 a.m. on New Year’s Eve.

Boston Police Commissioner William Gross asked visitors to leave fireworks to the professionals. He also said public drinking and marijuana consumption are prohibited, as are weapons and drones.

Gross said it’s important as always for people to remember the “see something, say something” motto.

“You will be a part of our multi-layered security approach,” Gross said.