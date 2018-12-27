  • WBZ TVOn Air

MANCHESTER, Conn. (CBS/AP) — Police say four people were arrested at a Connecticut mall following a series of fights that may have involved 200 to 300 people.

Manchester police say they closed The Shoppes at Buckland Hills on Wednesday as they got things under control and called in help from surrounding departments.

NaejzaBatesDynasteeMcCoyInaejaWilliams Four Arrested After Connecticut Mall Fight Involving 200 300 People

Naejza Bates, Dynastee McCoy and Inaeja Williams were arrested after a fight at a Connecticut mall. (Image Credit: Manchester Police)

Naejza Bates, 18, Dynastee McCoy, 18, and Inaeja Williams, 18, along with a 17-year-old boy were arrested and charged with inciting a riot, breach of peace and interfering with officers.

Police say the boy had a gun and was charged with carrying a pistol without a permit.

ManchesterPolice Four Arrested After Connecticut Mall Fight Involving 200 300 People

A gun seized following a Connecticut mall fight. (Image Credit: Manchester Police)

Mall management in a statement said no one was hurt and “the safety of our guests, retailers, and community is our highest priority.”

In an unrelated incident, a juvenile was arrested after several disturbances at the Connecticut Post Mall in Milford.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

