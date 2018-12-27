  • WBZ TVOn Air

DORCHESTER (CBS) – One person was killed, two were wounded in a shooting in Dorchester early Thursday morning.

It began on Astoria Street where several shell casings were found around 12:30 a.m.

A short time later, about a mile away, two people were found shot in a car parked on Dyer Street. One was dead, the other was rushed to a hospital with what police said are “non-life-threatening injuries.”

dyerstreet 1 Dead, 2 Wounded In Dorchester Shooting

Police shut down Dyer Street in Dorchester after the shooting Thursday morning. (WBZ-TV)

A third person was also wounded, according to investigators, and went to a hospital on their own.

There have been no arrests.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

