DORCHESTER (CBS) – One person was killed, two were wounded in a shooting in Dorchester early Thursday morning.

It began on Astoria Street where several shell casings were found around 12:30 a.m.

A short time later, about a mile away, two people were found shot in a car parked on Dyer Street. One was dead, the other was rushed to a hospital with what police said are “non-life-threatening injuries.”

A third person was also wounded, according to investigators, and went to a hospital on their own.

There have been no arrests.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.