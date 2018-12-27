BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins will get their captain back on Thursday night.

Zdeno Chara is one of three Bruins players who will return from injury when Boston hosts the New Jersey Devils at TD Garden, head coach Bruce Cassidy announced Thursday morning.

Cassidy also says Zdeno Chara, Kevan Miller, and Jake DeBrusk are all back in tonight. Jaroslav Halak will start in goal.#NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/jK926oC4hN — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 27, 2018

The Bruins have been without Chara since mid-November when he went down with an MCL injury. They lost Miller a few weeks later after he took a puck to the throat in Toronto, and was diagnosed with cartilage injury to his larynx.

While Chara is returning, and that is great news for the B’s, he will not be pairing up with fellow blue liner Charlie McAvoy on Thursday night. McAvoy will miss the tilt with a lower-body injury he suffered after blocking a shot Sunday against Carolina. The good news on that injury is Cassidy doesn’t expect McAvoy to be sidelined for very long.

DeBrusk has been out since Dec. 6 with a concussion. The 22-year-old forward has 10 goals and two assists, but is a minus-4, in 28 games this season.

The Bruins can’t seem to stay completely healthy this season, but a 3-for-1 trade is a lot better than things have been going for Cassidy and company.