BOSTON (CBS) — The ServPro First Responder Bowl was supposed to pit the Boston College Eagles against the 23rd-ranked Boise State Broncos in Dallas.

The Eagles were hoping to get their eighth win of the season. The Broncos were hoping to end their season on a high note after losing the Mountain West Championship game.

In the end, neither team got what they wanted. In the end, it was Mother Nature who came out victorious at the Cotton Bowl, as the game was officially cancelled due to lightning in the area. It will be considered a “no-contest” for the two teams.

So a bowl whose sponsor (Servpro) is a disaster restoration business and is named after first responders has been canceled due to a lightning delay? Can't make this up. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) December 26, 2018

It’s unfortunate for Boston College, as they jumped out to an early 7-0 lead on a nice 19-yard touchdown run by A.J. Dillon on their first drive of the game. They held that advantage when lightning was first spotted in the area with 5:08 left in the first quarter, prompting a weather delay.

The teams would not return to the field after that, and following an 80-minute delay, officials cancelled the game.

With that disappointing conclusion, the Eagles finish their season at 7-5. Boston College remains 14-12 all-time in their bowl history.