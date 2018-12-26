BRAINTREE (CBS) – There was no big winner for the Mega Millions Christmas night drawing.

The winning numbers were 2-8-42-43-50 with Mega Ball 6. It was only the fifth time there’s been a Mega Millions drawing on Christmas.

With no one hitting every number, the next drawing for Friday night has a jackpot of $348 million. The jackpot hasn’t been won since October when it reached a record $1.5 billion.

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday night’s drawing is an estimated $294 million. Tickets for both games are $2 each.