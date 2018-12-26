BOSTON (CBS) — Family and friends of Joel Ricketts have been overwhelmed by the support they have received in the last few weeks. With the help of a GoFundMe page, they can now afford to have the 19-year-old MedFlighted from Jamaica to Boston.

Ricketts was critically injured in a head-on collision in Jamaica on Dec. 18. The crash killed his friend.

Ricketts spent days on life support as those who knew him raised money to MedFlight him home. Ricketts was visiting family for the holidays but he lives in Cape Cod with his parents.

On Tuesday, they finally reached the amount needed to put a retainer on a MedFlight.

“It’s mind-blowing that this is happening and the community cares so much and is helping out as much as possible with everything. It’s honestly unbelievable. I didn’t think it would happen within in three days but it did,” LaTasha Miranda, Rickett’s girlfriend told WBZ-TV Wednesday.

Over the last few days, Ricketts’ condition has improved.

“He’s responsive in the form of his hands, he can grip people’s hands and everything but he can’t talk or open his eyes,” said Miranda.

He is expected to reach Massachusetts General Hospital Wednesday night.