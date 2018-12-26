AVON (CBS) — Two people have died following a house fire in Avon on Christmas night.

Crews responded to Freeman Street home at about 9:00 p.m. Tuesday, where they were met with heavy flames in the back of the home. Over an hour later, smoke could still be seen pouring out of the windows and front door.

“We have no idea how the fire started or what they were doing at the time, we had to go in and get them out of the house,” said Fire Chief Robert Spurr of the victim. “We [arrived] with only a couple people but they did a great job trying to get in, rescue anybody that was in there. It was a matter of getting water supply.”

One person died in the home and another died after being taken to a hospital. A child on scene suffered a foot injury, but Spurr said he believed that was not directly related to the fire.

Spurr also said a locked door gave firefighters difficulty, and when firefighters got the door down, they were met with heavy fire.

Family members rushed to the home after hearing what happened. Several were visibly upset.

A man standing outside the damaged home said his father-in-law lived there. “I beat two fire departments here and I don’t know what to say, nothing is being done,” he said, adding that anybody inside could have been asleep after celebrating Christmas.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated. Brockton, Randolph, Stoughton, Holbrook, Abington, Sheron, and Canton fire departments assisted in the response.