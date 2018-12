Julian Edelman Offers Support For Josh Gordon: 'Wish Him The Best To Get Himself Right'Julian Edelman is backing his former teammate, wishing Josh Gordon all the best as the receiver focuses on his mental health.

AFC Playoff Scenarios: How The Patriots Can Clinch No. 1 Seed In Week 17The Patriots got some help on Sunday, propelling them back into the No. 2 seed in the AFC. And with some more help in Week 17, the Patriots may find themselves as the No. 1 team in the conference.

Tom Brady Stiff Arms More Questions About His Health: 'I Feel Great'There has been a whole lot of chatter about the health of one Tom Brady. But the Patriots quarterback remains adamant that he is indeed healthy.

P.K. Subban Was Pretty Excited After Tom Brady Gave Him His Jersey On SundayP.K. Subban brought some gifts to the Patriots locker room on Sunday, but it's his reaction to getting Tom Brady's game jersey that is getting all the attention.

Patriots Thank Nick Foles After QB Leads Eagles To Win Over TexansNick Foles led the Eagles to a win over the Houston Texans on Sunday, helping the Patriots in the process.