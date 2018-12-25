Filed Under:Gisele Bundchen, Local TV, Tom Brady

BOSTON (CBS) – Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are having themselves a “merry little Christmas.”

The New England Patriots quarterback shared a photo on Instagram Tuesday of himself and his supermodel wife sharing a kiss in front of their Christmas tree.

Bundchen, wearing reindeer antlers, returned the favor with a similar post and the caption “Wishing you all a Christmas filled with love.”

Brady helped to give Patriots Nation a pretty great Christmas present on Sunday – a 10th consecutive AFC East title. But in a recent Instagram video wishing his followers a happy holiday, he made it clear he’ll be ready for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets.

“Don’t get too comfortable because we still got a lot of work to do,” he said.

