BOSTON (CBS) — Hundreds of Boston’s homeless and needy were served “restaurant style” at the annual St. Francis House Christmas luncheon.

Fifty volunteers served ham, green beans, mashed potatoes and pie to the more than 350 guests.

The event started with a prayer service with Cardinal Sean O’Malley. O’Malley also took some time to personally meet with people. He has been attending the event for 15 years.

“It is a wonderful opportunity because people, their hearts are open at Christmas time. At Christmas time we celebrate the holy family that was a homeless family looking for lodging and couldn’t find it,” the Cardinal said.

“What does it mean to be here on Christmas? It’s joyful. It’s a blessing,” said Salene Burey who has attended the meal for six years.

Volunteer Nicole Guercia said, “I feel so blessed and I just want to be able to hopefully brighten somebody else’s day.”