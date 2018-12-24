  • WBZ TVOn Air

FRAMINGHAM (CBS) — A 50-year-old Hartford, Connecticut man was arrested Monday morning after Mass. State Police accused him of drunk driving a tractor-trailer and hitting another car on the Mass. Pike.

Massachusetts State Police said the crash happened around 6:15 a.m. as Yakapawolo Kollie was driving the tractor-trailer eastbound in Framingham.

tractertrailer2 Tractor Trailer Driver Arrested, Accused Of DUI After Mass. Pike Crash

Traffic headed eastbound on the Mass. Pike Monday morning was forced around a tractor-trailer in Framingham (WBZ-TV)

Three travel lanes were initially blocked off as state police investigated. The tractor-trailer could be still seen stopped in the lefthand lane.

No injuries were reported.

Kollie was charged with OUI liquor, negligent operation, and marked lanes violation. He is expected to be arraigned in Framingham District Court

