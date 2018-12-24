FRAMINGHAM (CBS) — A 50-year-old Hartford, Connecticut man was arrested Monday morning after Mass. State Police accused him of drunk driving a tractor-trailer and hitting another car on the Mass. Pike.

Massachusetts State Police said the crash happened around 6:15 a.m. as Yakapawolo Kollie was driving the tractor-trailer eastbound in Framingham.

Three travel lanes were initially blocked off as state police investigated. The tractor-trailer could be still seen stopped in the lefthand lane.

No injuries were reported.

Kollie was charged with OUI liquor, negligent operation, and marked lanes violation. He is expected to be arraigned in Framingham District Court