CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Funding has been approved for the final project to memorialize New Hampshire’s iconic Old Man of the Mountain.

The massive, naturally formed granite profile attracted tourists to Franconia Notch for about 200 years before it crumbled in 2003. Since then, a nonprofit Old Man of the Mountain Legacy Fund has created a memorial plaza, featuring seven steel “profilers” that recreate the Old Man’s image.

The last phase of the project includes construction of an accessible walkway from the plaza to a fishing platform that will be built over a cove on Profile Lake.

The Executive Council voted this week to extend the state’s agreement with the Legacy Fund for another two years and allocate up to $75,000. According to the agreement, the work is expected to be finished by 2020.

