BOSTON (CBS) – David Hogg, a school shooting survivor and gun control advocate, plans to attend Harvard University in the fall.

Hogg was a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., when a gunman opened fire and killed 17 people in February.

In the aftermath of the shooting, Hogg and fellow students seized the national spotlight and helped organize the March for Our Lives rally in Washington, D.C. and other cities.

Thank you all for the well wishes, I’ll be attending Harvard in the fall with a planned major in Political Science. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) December 22, 2018

Hogg tweeted his plan to attend Harvard on Saturday, saying he will study political science.