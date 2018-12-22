Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – David Hogg, a school shooting survivor and gun control advocate, plans to attend Harvard University in the fall.
Hogg was a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., when a gunman opened fire and killed 17 people in February.
In the aftermath of the shooting, Hogg and fellow students seized the national spotlight and helped organize the March for Our Lives rally in Washington, D.C. and other cities.
Hogg tweeted his plan to attend Harvard on Saturday, saying he will study political science.