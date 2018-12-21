WEATHER ALERT:Flooding, Damaging Wind And Record Warmth Friday
MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – Four people were caught on surveillance camera smashing into a New Hampshire store with what appears to be an ax and stealing an estimated tens of thousands of dollars worth of merchandise.

The break-in was reported at Hunt’s Photo and Video Store on Vinton Street in Manchester around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Four people broke into a camera store in Manchester, N.H. (Image Credit: Hunt’s Photo and Video Store)

Video shows the suspects smash into the store and break the glass of cases that hole merchandise. After filling the bins, the suspects flee the store in around one minute.

The store’s owner said an inventory of what was taken is still being tabulated, but it’s estimated tens of thousands of dollars in merchandise is missing.

Manchester Police confirmed they are investigating the incident.

