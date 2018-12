(CBS Chicago/CBS Local)– With so many packages delivered around the holidays, each day we hear about things like package thieves, rough deliveries, or even a squirrel surprising a delivery driver.

All of it is caught on security cameras.

And sometimes drivers like to bust out the dance moves, like this guy in Russiaville, Ind.

Bethany Auth shared the video of Jimbo Rayl, who showed off his skills when he noticed the door cam.

Russiaville is about 60 miles north of Indianapolis.