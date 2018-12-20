BOSTON (CBS) — By the time the Patriots’ locker room opened to the media on Thursday afternoon, all of the players already had plenty of time to react to the news from the morning that receiver Josh Gordon was no longer part of the team.

Gordon announced Thursday that he’d be stepping away from football to focus on mental health issues, with a report surfacing shortly thereafter that he was facing another indefinite suspension for another violation of the league’s substance-abuse policy.

Gordon’s former teammates universally supported Gordon, who’s been open in the past about his struggles to remain sober.

“I wish him all the best,” captain David Andrews said. “He was a great teammate and a great guy to me.”

Matthew Slater offered a similar remark, saying, “First and foremost, our prayers are with Josh and the concern is with him and what he’s dealing with, whatever that may be. … Our number one concern is with him as a man.”

Gordon received similar support from Devin McCourty and Stephon Gilmore.

Gordon caught 40 passes for 720 yards and three touchdowns with the Patriots.