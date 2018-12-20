BRAINTREE (CBS) – The Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots total more than half a billion dollars, just in time for the holidays.

The Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $305 million for Friday’s drawing, with a cash option of $181.4 million. No one was won since a $1.5 billion jackpot was hit in October.

The Powerball is up to $281 million for Saturday’s drawing. That cash option is an estimated $166.8 million. Wednesday night’s winning numbers 15-29-31-37-43 with a Powerball of 16.

Tickets for both games are $2 each.