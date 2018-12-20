CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – Police are looking for a person seen on video throwing a man to the ground outside a Cambridge McDonald’s on Wednesday.

Surveillance video released by Cambridge police shows a man grabbing a customer inside the Alewife Brook Parkway fast food restaurant, dragging him outside and throwing him to the pavement.

The victim told police he was waiting for his food order just before 4 p.m. when his attacker said “you little twerp, you snooze you lose,” without provocation.

An argument followed before the physical assault that left the victim with minor injuries.

The attacker is described as a white man, about 6 feet tall with short cropped hair. He was wearing a dark-colored top and tan pants at the time. It’s believed that he fled on foot in the direction of Staples.

Anyone with information should contact Cambridge police.