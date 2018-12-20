WEATHER ALERT:Flooding, Damaging Wind And Record Warmth Friday
BOSTON (CBS) – A Massachusetts State Police trooper is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday, charged with kicking a woman and breaking her leg outside a Dorchester bar earlier this month.

Matthew Hickey, 30, of Quincy is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon as well as assault and battery following a December 1 incident. Hickey was previously summonsed following the altercation outside Dorset Hall on Neponset Ave.

Prosecutors say a 24-year-old woman suffered a broken leg. State Police suspended Hickey with pay after learning of the charges.

“We have no tolerance for the type of conduct that is alleged in the complaint. We have opened an internal affairs investigation and will closely monitor the judicial proceedings,” said Dave Procopio in a statement earlier this month.

The Boston Globe reported that the victim told police Hickey attacked her from behind, grabbing her neck and kicking her right leg. The incident allegedly began with an altercation inside the bar. Hickey and his girlfriend followed the victim and her friend outside, the victim told Boston Police.

Hickey’s attorney told the Globe the trooper was out having dinner with friends and “it is our position that he did nothing wrong or illegal.”

The trooper’s arraignment is scheduled for Thursday in Dorchester District Court.

