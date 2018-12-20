BOSTON (CBS) — Shortly after Josh Gordon announced that he was stepping away from football to focus on his mental health, the Patriots released a statement in support of the wide receiver.

Gordon’s announcement was made on Twitter shortly before reports of a suspension surfaced. In their statement, the Patriots said they support Gordon in his efforts to focus on his mental health, and will respect his privacy as he handles this personal matter.

Statement from the New England Patriots on Josh Gordon: pic.twitter.com/tXmXrXVrJL — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 20, 2018

Translation: The Patriots won’t be saying anything else about Josh Gordon.

New England acquired the 27-year-old receiver from the Cleveland Browns in September for a fifth-round pick, and he led the team with 720 receiving yards in his 11 games.

But this appears to be an end to the troubled receiver’s career in the NFL. He was the NFL’s receiving leader in 2013, just his second season in the NFL, but had to serve a two-game suspension for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy that year. He was suspended indefinitely in 2014 for again violating the league’s substance abuse policy and was also arrested for a DWI. After playing just five games in 2014, Gordon was out of football until 2017.

Given that Gordon already has several strikes against him, he likely won’t be playing football in the NFL again.