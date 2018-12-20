WEATHER ALERT:Flooding, Damaging Wind And Record Warmth Friday
By Dr. Mallika Marshall
BOSTON (CBS) — Regular exercise can help reduce high blood pressure but according to a new study, timing your workout may make a difference.

Researchers in Brazil studied 50 men with high blood pressure. One group cycled for 45 minutes in the morning, one group for 45 minutes in the evening, and the rest just did stretching three times a week. After 10 weeks, only the men who worked out in the evening had meaningful reductions in their blood pressure.

Keep in mind, this was a small study and didn’t include women. And some exercise is better than no exercise so if you can only work out in the morning, that’s better than nothing. But if you have some flexibility, try an evening routine and see if you get better blood pressure results.

Dr. Mallika Marshall

