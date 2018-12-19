(MARE) – Alexis is a joyful ten-year-old girl of Caucasian descent whose smile and laugh lights up the room! Alexis has had many medical challenges in her short life, but she has an optimistic spirit and brings so much joy to those who know her.

While she cannot speak, Alexis makes her needs known in other ways through adaptive technology and non-verbal cues. She also does make sounds and her caregivers are very attuned to what her different tones mean.

Alexis loves being around other children and likes participating in different activities with her peers. She loves to be around other people and animals and has shown interest in toys, colors, sounds, and swimming!

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.