EVERETT (CBS) – A Peabody man is charged with murder after authorities say he killed his estranged wife in her car in Everett Wednesday morning and then turned himself in to police.

Firefighters and EMS responded to Central Avenue for a report of a fatal shooting at about 8:50 a.m. First responders discovered a woman inside a vehicle in the driveway of a home with several gunshot wounds to the torso. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan identified the victim as Ersilia Cataldo Matarazzo, 50. She had been temporarily living at a Central Avenue address, Ryan said.

Her husband, Emilio Matarazzo, 55, turned himself in at the police station and is charged with her murder. He had a shotgun-type weapon and had a license to carry, according to the DA. He is set to be arraigned Thursday in Malden District Court.

Ryan said it’s believed the couple was in the process of getting a divorce. They have three adult children.

Everett High School, George Keverian School and Parlin Junior High School all went into lockdown as a result of the shooting, police said.

Everett Police Chief Steven Mazzie said Ersilia was very well known in the city with a large extended family. A second cousin of Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria, Matarazzo was a former member of the Board of Registrars and current member of the Board of Assessors.

“She was a lovely lady and very involved in the community,” Mazzie said. “It’s sad to see something like this to happen to a person like that around the holiday season.”

Grieving family members made their way to the scene throughout the morning. A neighbor told WBZ-TV she heard gunshots and then a woman scream.

“It was shocking. . . it was horrifying,” Naz Flores said.