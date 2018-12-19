BOSTON (CBS) – Boston dog owners still have love for Patriots players Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, a new report shows.

Rover.com, a network for pet sitters and dog walkers, is out with its sixth annual top dog names and trends of 2018.

The report shows the name Brady is up 8 percent in Boston this year, and Gronk is up 23 percent. And though it’s been a decade since he played for the Red Sox, Manny is up 220 percent, according to the numbers.

Another hot name this year sounds good enough to eat. Rover says the name Chowder (not Chowdah?) rose 500 percent.

Charlie, Max, Cooper, Teddy and Buddy are the top names in Boston. Rover notes that Teddy is not a top dog name nationally.

Just over a third of dog names are human, Rover says. Some of the dog names gaining popularity thanks to pop culture this year include Cardi (B), Nakia of Black Panther, Gambino and Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi.