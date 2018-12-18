  • WBZ TVOn Air

ROCHESTER (CBS) – A woman survived, but her husband died in an attempted murder-suicide in Rochester, New Hampshire Tuesday, police said.

The 45-year-old woman called 911 from her home on Sunrise Drive just after 6:30 a.m. She told police her 47-year-old husband shot her, then himself.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. She was rushed to Portsmouth Regional Hospital with serious injuries. Their names have not been made public.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

