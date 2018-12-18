SECAUCUS, N.J. (CBS) — Thousands of infant snowsuits are being recalled because they could pose a choking hazard to young children.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the metal snaps on nearly 15,000 snowsuits sold at The Children’s Place can detach.

Click Here For Full Recall Info

Girls’ infant snowsuits in sizes 0 to 18 months are being recalled. Made in China, they were sold in two styles and three color patterns with style numbers 2111187 and 2111188.

So far, there’s been one report of a metal snap detaching, but no injuries.

Anyone who bought the recalled snowsuits should take them away from children and return them to the store for a full refund.