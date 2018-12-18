  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    11:00 PMWBZ News
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fall River, Jasiel Correia

FALL RIVER (AP) — The Fall River City Council is giving Mayor Jasiel Correia five days to step down or face a recall election.

The council voted unanimously Tuesday in favor of a motion allowing the city clerk to send Correia a letter letting him know he has five days to resign.

If he refuses, it will be up to voters to decide if he should go.

mayor4 Fall River Mayor Given 5 Days To Quit Or Face Recall

Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia addresses the media, October 16, 2018. (WBZ-TV)

Correia was charged with tax and wire fraud in October. Prosecutors say he used investments in a company he formed to fund a lavish lifestyle.

Correia has said the only way he would be removed from office would be through a recall.

More than 4,500 signatures were obtained by organizers — nearly double what’s required for a recall. Correia has alleged some of the signatures aren’t valid.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s