BOSTON (CBS) — Three people from California were arrested at Logan Airport for drug trafficking Saturday. Massachusetts State Police said the trio was attempting to smuggle 150 pounds of marijuana in their checked luggage.

Initially, police received intelligence from law enforcement in Sacramento, California that Jerry McNair, 48, and Ladonna Hardman, 57, were on an American Airlines flight to Boston with several suitcases of the drug.

“Based on the intelligence received, Massachusetts State Police Troopers, along with two federal Homeland Security Investigations agents, initiated surveillance at a gate in Terminal B in advance of the flight’s 6 p.m. arrival. Other Troopers set up surveillance at the secure side baggage area awaiting arrival of the flight’s luggage,” State Police said in a statement Monday.

As they gathered their bags, the troopers watched McNair and Hardman interact with another person later identified as 37-year-old Saudia Watson. Police noticed Watson’s luggage “bore striking similarities in appearance to the luggage retrieved by the two known suspects.”

When troopers introduced themselves, McNair and Hardman refused to consent to a luggage search. “At that time both were placed under arrest for possession of a Class D substance, marijuana, with intent to distribute, and were transported along with their luggage to the State Police-Logan barracks,” said State Police, who then obtained search warrants.

When troopers were able to open the luggage, 50 plastic bags of marijuana, weighing about 50 lbs., was found in McNair’s suitcase and 49 bags of marijuana, also weighing about 50 lbs., was found in Hardman’s suitcase. Watson agreed to a search, according to police, and another 50 lbs. of weed was found in 51 bags.

All three were charged with trafficking marijuana and conspiracy to violate drug laws. They are scheduled to be arraigned in East Boston District Court Monday.