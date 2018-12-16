QUINCY (CBS) — Police in Quincy say they have received “numerous reports of house break-ins the Montclair/Wollaston/Adams Street areas of the city” in the last few weeks.

All of the incidents included a forced entry during the early evening.

On Friday, the department posted a video from a home security camera that caught a man in the act. “The individual is a person of interest in house breaks [sic.] that occurred on Monday evening,” they wrote along with it.

The person may have ties to Rhode Island.

“We ask that if you have surveillance cameras, please review video footage for Monday evening 4pm-8pm and notify us immediately if you see any suspicious behavior. Our detectives continue to investigate these incidents. We have increased patrols in the area, and will continue to do so,” said police.

If you have any information, call Detective Carthas or Detective Monteith at 617-745-5782 and 617-745-5767 respectively, or email them at acarthas@quincyma.gov and wmonteith@quincyma.gov.

A community crime prevention meeting is scheduled for Tuesday evening at the Wollaston School Gymnasium.