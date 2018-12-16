BOSTON (CBS) — In town to face the Steelers, Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman and team owner Robert Kraft are both showing their support for the Jewish Community in Pittsburgh this weekend.

Both are honoring the victims of the Oct. 27 mass shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh. When the Patriots take the field against the Steelers, Edelman will be wearing a pair of special cleats to honor the victims of the shooting, which he tweeted out a picture of Sunday morning. His tweet also included the names of all 11 victims:

In Remembrance. בזיכרון עץ חיים#StrongerThanHate Joyce Feinberg

Richard Gottfried

Rose Mallinger

Jerry Rabinowitz

Cecil Rosenthal

David Rosenthal

Bernice Simon

Sylvan Simon

Daniel Stein

Melvin Wax

Irving Younger 🎨 @MACHE275 🙏 @CJPBoston 🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/PUUszklkUz — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) December 16, 2018

The week after the shooting, Edelman showed his support by wearing Israel’s World Baseball Classic hat in the New England locker room following their win over the Green Bay Packers.

Kraft arrived in Pittsburgh on Saturday and visited the Tree of Life synagogue before attended services at another local synagogue. Kraft addressed the congregation at the rabbi’s request, and also gave out four tickets to Sunday’s Patriots-Steelers game to a local boy celebrating his Bar Mitzvah.