BOSTON (CBS) – Sen. Elizabeth Warren slammed a judge’s “very dangerous” ruling against the Affordable Care Act on Sunday.

“This is a very dangerous ruling on health care,” Warren told reporters at the “Christmas In The City” event for underprivileged children in Boston. “It’s more evidence that the Trump Administration is doing everything they can to try to undermine health care coverage for people all across this country.”

On Friday, a federal judge in Texas ruled that all of Obamacare is unconstitutional because of changing federal tax law. CBS News reports that the decision puts 20 million Americans’ health care coverage in limbo.

The law is in place while the case is appealed to the Supreme Court. President Trump applauded the decision and called it “great news for America.”

Wow, but not surprisingly, ObamaCare was just ruled UNCONSTITUTIONAL by a highly respected judge in Texas. Great news for America! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2018

Warren, meanwhile, vowed that Democrats will work to defend the embattled health care law from Republicans.

“They can’t win at the ballot bot, they can’t get a vote through Congress so they’re looking for other ways to try to take away health care from Americans,” she said. “You better believe we’re going to beat this fight, we’re going to beat this back and we’re going to protect what the people of America want and that is a fair, affordable health care system.”

Warren was also asked if she’s ready to announce a run for president.

“I’m taking a look,” she said.