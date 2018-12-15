BOSTON (CBS) – It looks like the Steelers will be shorthanded again in the backfield for Sunday’s showdown with the Patriots.

Pittsburgh running back James Conner, who missed last week’s game with an ankle sprain, was listed on Friday’s injury report as questionable. But Conner was downgraded to doubtful Saturday afternoon.

With Conner likely out for Sunday’s game, the Steelers will turn to Jaylen Samuels and former Patriot Steven Ridley in the run game.

While the Steelers are without one of their key playmakers, the Patriots head into the game as healthy as they could hope for. There were no players listed on New England’s final injury report of the week.